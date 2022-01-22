Klaytn Market Capitalization Tops $3.03 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and $90.12 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00052076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.18 or 0.06837084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,928.49 or 0.99745621 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00054004 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,778,059,014 coins and its circulating supply is 2,603,760,119 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

