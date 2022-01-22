Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Newmont reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $63.09. 9,522,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,422. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

