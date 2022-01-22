suterusu Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market cap of $12.21 million and approximately $115,271.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00045176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

