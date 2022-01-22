GoByte (GBX) Price Down 25.4% Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $192,861.13 and $666.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000484 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars.

