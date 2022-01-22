Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post $0.40 EPS

Analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. 779,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

