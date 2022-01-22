ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.41. ASGN reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. ASGN’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASGN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

ASGN stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.35. The stock had a trading volume of 332,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,561. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.85. ASGN has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,200,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $3,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,962,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in ASGN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ASGN by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in ASGN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

