Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 3,053,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,521. The company has a market cap of $278.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -5.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 17.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

