$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,150,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,154. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

