Brokerages Expect GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GlobalFoundries.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFS. Wedbush began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

GFS stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $51.25. 4,228,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,358. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlobalFoundries (GFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.