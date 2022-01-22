$1.47 EPS Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $235.16. 467,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,307. ResMed has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.49. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In related news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $392,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

