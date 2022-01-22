$165.18 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to announce sales of $165.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.97 million and the lowest is $158.70 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $66.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $518.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.80 million to $526.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $673.37 million, with estimates ranging from $583.10 million to $739.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $56,528.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and have sold 8,533,397 shares valued at $69,238,499. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PLYA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.35. 1,433,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.