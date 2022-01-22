Brokerages Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report sales of $20.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.22 million. ViewRay reported sales of $18.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $69.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.84 million to $69.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $95.09 million, with estimates ranging from $88.09 million to $100.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 16,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRAY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.45. 1,064,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,259. The company has a market cap of $733.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.