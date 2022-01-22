Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $29.01 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $29.01 or 0.00082926 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $8.31 billion and $2.32 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,051.00 or 1.00191537 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00030200 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00422326 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

