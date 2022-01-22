Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Eurofins Scientific from €105.00 ($119.32) to €100.00 ($113.64) in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.50. 1,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.56. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

