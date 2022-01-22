Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,538. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.