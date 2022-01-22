Brokerages Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Target Price at $56.43

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCUS. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $221,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.09. 635,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,698. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

