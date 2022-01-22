Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.28. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCMD. BTIG Research upped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.3% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.57. 166,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,154. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $308.64 million, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.