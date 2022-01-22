MahaDAO Hits Market Cap of $10.60 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and $804,409.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.45 or 0.00009781 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 45.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00052422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.79 or 0.06902215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00058544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,278.18 or 1.00130929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003310 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

