Sumokoin (SUMO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,673.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $37,673.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $152.08 or 0.00431647 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 48,042,040 coins and its circulating supply is 41,342,040 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

