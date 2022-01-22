$12.45 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report sales of $12.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $48.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $48.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $49.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $50.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock remained flat at $$16.65 during trading on Wednesday. 373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $155.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

