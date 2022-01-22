Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post sales of $56.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.36 million and the lowest is $53.80 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $51.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $244.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $270.07 million, with estimates ranging from $266.13 million to $274.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. 12,278,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

