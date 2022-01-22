Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMLF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

TRMLF stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.97. 34,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,849. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.9977 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14.

