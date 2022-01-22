Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.88.

LBLCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$103.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday.

Loblaw Companies stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $73.46. 1,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $82.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

