Hoo Token (HOO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.22 Million

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a total market cap of $82.64 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hoo Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00052423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.79 or 0.06868154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,325.38 or 0.99647192 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003286 BTC.

About Hoo Token

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.