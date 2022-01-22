Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $1,220,449.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $246,059.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,001 shares of company stock worth $6,214,914 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,869,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,944,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,553,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.81. 598,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,452. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.46. Xometry has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

