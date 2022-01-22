Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $71.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 394,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,519. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

