Brokerages Set American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Price Target at $35.00

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. Sidoti increased their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of American Software stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 117,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,367. The firm has a market cap of $754.97 million, a PE ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 0.68. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.
About American Software
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
