Brokerages Set American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Price Target at $35.00

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. Sidoti increased their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 13.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Software by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in American Software by 13.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Software during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Software stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 117,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,367. The firm has a market cap of $754.97 million, a PE ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 0.68. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

