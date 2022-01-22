Function X (FX) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.84 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Function X has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001498 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $216.08 million and $3.84 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,292.86 or 0.99969385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00083787 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00021686 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00030007 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00422596 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

