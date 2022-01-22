Open Governance Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $37,078.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $244,372.72 and $37,078.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

