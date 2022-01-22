FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.76). FibroGen posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. The firm had revenue of $155.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,214 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the third quarter worth approximately $11,355,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in FibroGen by 430.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,335,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 1,326.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 667,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in FibroGen by 173.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,009,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 640,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,154. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.90.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

