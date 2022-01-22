Mint Club Market Capitalization Reaches $17.01 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $17.01 million and approximately $988,147.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00032247 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,771,353,132 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

