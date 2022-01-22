First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of FHN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 10,133,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,294,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get First Horizon alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Horizon stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 118.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of First Horizon worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.