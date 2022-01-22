Standard Protocol (STND) Trading 44.4% Lower Over Last Week

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $3.03 million and $286,182.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00052422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.35 or 0.06851525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,047.18 or 0.99830163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003322 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

