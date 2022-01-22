Head-To-Head Contrast: Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) versus Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital China and Mandiant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital China $2.55 billion N/A $79.01 million N/A N/A Mandiant $940.58 million 3.94 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -15.29

Digital China has higher revenue and earnings than Mandiant.

Risk & Volatility

Digital China has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Digital China and Mandiant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital China 0 0 0 0 N/A Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Mandiant has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.10%. Given Mandiant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mandiant is more favorable than Digital China.

Profitability

This table compares Digital China and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital China N/A N/A N/A Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Digital China

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through five segments: DCITS, Smart Industry Chain Business, [email protected] City Business, Investing Business, and Other Business. The DCITS segment provides system development, maintenance, industry cloud, and infrastructure development services for the banking industry; and technical, application software development, and industry cloud construction and operation services for government, enterprises, and agriculture clients. The Smart Industry Chain Business segment offers logistics and e-commerce supply chain services. The [email protected] City Business segment builds a city-wide big data platform for the city to solve medical, transportation, energy supply, and social security issues. The Investing Business segment provides mergers and acquisitions, equity investment, and specialized capital operations, such as investment incubation. The Other Business engages in the investment and sale of properties; financial licensing; integration of resources of financial institutions, such as banking, insurance, securities, and trusts; and provision of financial services, such as micro-credit loan, leasing, factoring, etc. to internal and external customers. It also engages in data integration and management software sales businesses; development and construction of science and technology park; provision of systems integration and network optimization services; and sale of financial specialized equipment and surveying service software. Digital China Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

