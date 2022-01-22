Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. LendingClub reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingClub by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

