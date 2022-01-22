American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

Shares of AMNB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,597. The stock has a market cap of $403.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 76.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

AMNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.