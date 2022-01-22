National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of NBHC stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $44.74. 204,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,150. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. National Bank has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $47.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $222,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in National Bank by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Bank by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after buying an additional 226,411 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 137,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

