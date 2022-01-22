Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.33. 2,055,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,573. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Associated Banc stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,434 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

