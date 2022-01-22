Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,640,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,251. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

