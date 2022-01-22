Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.89. 3,979,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,360. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $3,243,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,491,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 360.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 132,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,553,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

