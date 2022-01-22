Brokerages Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The RMR Group reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 72,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.11. 85,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,338. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.