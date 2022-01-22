$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Lamb Weston also posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.81. 1,381,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

