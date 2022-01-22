ichi.farm Price Reaches $3.92 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,397.86 or 0.06850693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00058676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,998.52 or 0.99990978 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003316 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

