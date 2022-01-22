$1.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.10. TotalEnergies reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 323.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of TTE stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.63. 2,573,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,219. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 55.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

