PAC Global Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00053585 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.62 or 0.00378897 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

