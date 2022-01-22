-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.47. 565,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,422. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $706.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 307.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

