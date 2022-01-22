Brokerages Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will report sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Arconic reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year sales of $7.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

ARNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 914,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.66. Arconic has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

