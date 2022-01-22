Numeraire (NMR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.36 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Numeraire has a market cap of $124.34 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for about $21.12 or 0.00061156 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Numeraire Coin Profile

NMR is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,118 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

