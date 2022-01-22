Kcash (KCASH) Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Kcash has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $297,329.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00021993 BTC.

Kcash Coin Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

