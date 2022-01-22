Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of OIIM stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.01. 141,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73. O2Micro International has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

